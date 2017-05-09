Two of the four hunters who went missing near Fort Chipewyan, Alta., in April, after failing to return from an evening hunting trip on the Rocher River, will be laid to rest this week.

​Keanan Cardinal, 21, was the youngest of the four hunters. Family and friends in Fort Chipewyan will hold a funeral service for him Tuesday at the community's Roman Catholic church.

Cardinal was not only a hunter, but also a father and a hockey player. He celebrated his son's first birthday the day he left to go on the hunting trip.

Relatives believe the hunter's boat struck ice in the river, which threw the men into the near-freezing water.

Searchers recovered Cardinal's body from the river eight days later.

The day before Cardinal's body was found, searchers recovered fellow hunter, 42-year-old Walter Ladouceur.

His funeral will be on Wednesday.

Friends and relatives have raised thousands of dollars to cover the costs of the funerals and other expenses through raffles, craft sales, and a casino night in Fort Good Hope, Northwest Territories.

Search continues

A RCMP helicopter hovers over the Rocher River. Three helicopters assisted in the search for the missing hunters from Fort Chipewyan. (CBC)

Meanwhile, RCMP Cpl. Chris Warren said the search continues for the two other missing men — Andrew Ladouceur and Keith Marten.

"The RCMP boat and helicopter patrols are continuing in the area in search of the remaining hunters," Warren said.

However, Warren said the RCMP dive team has gone home.

"The underwater recovery team from British Columbia has concluded their search with no other viable areas of interest to search. They are in the process of returning to B.C.," he said.

Chief Steve Courtoreille, of the Mikisew Cree First Nation, said the search will continue as long as searchers continue to volunteer.

More than 100 searchers and 35 boats have taken part in the search, including Fort McMurray Search and Rescue, Parks Canada officials, human remains detection dogs, and multiple RCMP divisions.