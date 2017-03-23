Two Northerners are among a group of Indigenous Canadians being honoured with 2017 Indspire Awards.

94 year-old Cece Hodgson-McCauley will be honoured with a 2017 Indspire Award on Thursday in Ottawa. (Indspire)

Well-known Northern politician Cece Hodgson-McCauley and Inuit activist Maatalii Okalik have been chosen for the awards that celebrate Indigenous Canadians who have had significant impacts on their communities.

Ninety-four-year-old Hodgson-McCauley was the founding chief of the Inuvik Dene Band and the former president of the Norman Wells Land Corporation.

She is also a weekly columnist for Northern News Services and a fierce advocate for the Mackenzie Highway.

Award-winner Maatalii Okalik, 27, is president of the National Inuit Youth Council. (Supplied)

Okalik, 27, is the president of the National Inuit Youth Council.

She has represented Inuit on the Senate Standing Committee on Indigenous Affairs and at the United Nations COP22 in Morocco.

All 13 winners will be presented their awards at a gala in Ottawa Thursday evening.