Two people dead after 'weapons-related incident' in Iqaluit, say RCMP

Nunavut RCMP say two people have died after a weapons-related incident that took place in Iqaluit at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

In a news release, police said Iqaluit RCMP responded to the incident while it was still in progress.

Police did not provide details about what exactly happened in the incident, or who was involved.

They did, however, say it was not a standoff, and that no RCMP members were hurt.

RCMP said the Forensic Identification Section and the Nunavut Major Crimes Unit are processing the scene.

The investigation is in its early stages, according to police, but they confirmed both people involved have succumbed to their injuries.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased during this difficult time," the news release states.

Police said there is no concern for the public's safety.