A Burwash Landing man accused of attacking another man with an axe spoke in his own defense at his trial in Yukon Supreme Court Wednesday.

Doug Twiss, 59, is charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and mischief.

Twiss was the last witness at his jury trial in Whitehorse.

The prosecution says Twiss attacked the alleged victim, Gerard Desjardins, in Burwash Landing in 2015.

It says the two men were fighting over a woman, but Twiss denies that.

Desjardins' injured hand with stitches. (RCMP/Yukon Supreme Court)

In court, Twiss testified he contacted Desjardins because of personal rumours he believed Desjardins was spreading about him.

Twiss said Desjardins was aggressive from the get-go and he felt the need to defend himself because he is smaller than Desjardins.

"His face was really red, his neck was red, it seemed like he was agitated about something," said Twiss.

Twiss also has a prosthetic leg and showed the jury how easily it can be knocked out of place.

He admitted to throwing eight-inch drywall knives at Desjardins, but said he picked up the axe when Desjardins was charging towards him.

One of the photo exhibits from the trial showing the inside of Desjardins' vehicle. (RCMP/Yukon Supreme Court)

He added he damaged Desjardins' car to stop Desjardins from grabbing a weapon.

"I thought he was trying to grab something to use against me," he said. He said he kept going just because he was angry.

"I knew he was a materialistic guy so I whacked his headlight,. To pull him from my truck.

"Then I whacked the hood. At that point I was just angry. Then I did the same thing to his windshield, he was walking around his car to his driver's door. Then I stopped. I backed up in front of the car," said Twiss.

"That was strictly anger. After the headlight, I chopped the hood and I chopped the windshield."

During cross-examination, prosecutor Ludovic Gouaillier challenged the idea that Twiss was the victim. He argued that Twiss is heard on tape threatening Desjardins multiple times.

The lawyers made their closing submissions Thursday afternoon. Yukon Supreme Court Justice Stephen Kelleher is to give instructions to the jury on Friday.