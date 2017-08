A long-term leader in the N.W.T.'s Sahtu region has been re-elected to another term as Chief of Tulita.

Frank Andrew won Thursday's election with 67 votes to challenger Douglas Yalle's 49.

Andrew served as Grand Chief of the Sahtu Dene Council for 17 years.

Voting for band council is taking place Friday. Thirteen people are running for six seats.

Polls are open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.