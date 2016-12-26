A man who received a massive 1-metre-tall bottle of Amarone for helping organize the famous 1995 Molson Ice Polar Beach Party in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., finally opened the bottle earlier this month after 21 years.

"I was concerned that if I waited much longer, it passed its peak, [then] I'd have some really expensive vinegar."

David Connelly wanted to make sure he had a taste of this treasured wine before his open heart surgery in Edmonton this month.

"I just didn't want to take the chance of, shall we say, missing out on the chance to drink this bottle that I've been carrying around for over 20 years."

Connelly gathered some 60 of his friends and celebrated the grand opening of his souvenir that brought one of the world's most celebrated rock bands Metallica (among others) to an odd choice of venue — Canada's Arctic.

Jellified mosh pit 'like a wave'

Connelly lived in the Beaufort Delta back in 1995 when he found an opportunity to volunteer at the concert.

The tent was set up on permafrost. Connelly recalled the ground becoming 'jellified' and moving 'like a wave.' (CBC)

Molson launched a new ice-brewed beer in 1995 and promoted it through its Molson Ice Polar Beach Party in the territory. For months prior to the concert, hundreds of free tickets were given out through radio contests across North America. Many bands played at the concert, including Metallica, Hole, Veruca Salt and Moist.

​"It really struck me. The New York, London, and the California of the world landing in Tuk, and how those two cultures interacted."

Connelly said he remembers the day the party began.

"Every [Boeing] 737 that could legally land on gravel in North America, I think, was deployed to bring people to that concert," he said.

"I have great memories of watching the 737s flying between two pingos, with the sun setting in the background… And going down the dirt, gravel runway with huge clouds of dust behind them, whether they were landing or taking off."

The concert happened in a tent on top of the permafrost.

A band playing in Tuktoyaktuk, September 1995. (CBC)

"There must have been half a football field wide of speakers," recalled Connelly.

He said as music blasted through the concert venue, the sound energy actually "jellified" the ground.

"The mosh pit was actually like a wave. I mean people weren't getting wet, but the ground was acting like a wave, and of course, Courtney Love came surfing out the top of the mosh pit."

'Most amazing bottle I've ever had'

Connelly's 1990 bottle of Amarone is a metre tall and almost a third of a metre wide. It's called a balthazar — meaning it holds 12 litres.

The bottle is called a balthazar - meaning it holds 12-litres of wine. That's equivalent to 16 normal bottles. (submitted by Matt Voytilla)

"That's why I needed 60 friends," said Connelly.

Connelly said there were only about 60 of these specific bottles made. "And wine stored in a large bottle like that tends to age better, and takes longer to age."

As for the taste, Connelly had some difficulty putting it in words.

"I hate to make people drool, but it was the most amazing bottle I've ever had," he said eventually.

UPDATE: Connelly said he's doing well and "on the road to recovery" when he was contacted by CBC News after his surgery.