Residents in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T will see blizzard conditions to send out 2016, Environment Canada reports.

The national weather service issued a blizzard warning for Tuktoyaktuk and the East Channel Region Saturday morning, with conditions expected to last until the early evening.

A low pressure system from the Beaufort Sea is expected to generate winds of 50 km/h with gusts to 70 km/h later this afternoon.

Travel is expected to be hazardous and Environment Canada recommends limiting outdoor activities.