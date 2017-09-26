A fire Sunday at the Jason Jacobson Youth Centre in Tuktoyaktuk is considered suspicious by officials.

The fire department and RCMP were called after residents noticed smoke.

It's not clear when the Jacobson Youth Centre will reopen. (Submitted by Jocelyn Noksana)

Beaufort Delta Fire Marshall Rick Lindsay says the fire was contained in a storage unit outside the main structure.

Jocelyn Noksana, with the Tuktoyaktuk Community Corporation, says the fire could have been much worse. "We could have lost everything.

"The main fire was in the storage room and fortunately, our youth coordinator put everything on the other side of the storage room, so a lot of the equipment is recoverable," she said.

The centre is offering a $1,000 reward for information that could lead to a conviction.

"This is very disheartening and someone should face the consequences of their actions," reads a poster from the centre.

"We work hard to provide programs and services aimed at the betterment of the youth in our community and it is very sad that anyone would do such a thing."

It's not clear yet when the centre will re-open. The hamlet has offered to help if another space is needed while the centre remains closed.