Some Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., residents have been without landline phone or internet service for nearly two weeks.

Former Mayor Darrel Nasogaluak is one of them.

"My personal internet line wasn't working at all and hasn't been for quite some time," said Nasogaluak.

He says he was told by Northwestel that a piece of infrastructure was damaged by "snow ingestion" from a blizzard nearly two weeks ago. He says he spoke to a Northwestel representative Wednesday, but still wasn't given a timeline of when the repairs would be completed.

"I was told by customer support that there was up to 50 tickets and only a part-time casual person to do the repairs in the community."

Northwestel said in a statement that technicians arrived in the hamlet Thursday to address the issues, and everything will be fixed as soon as possible.

A Northwestel spokesperson said some repairs have already been done.

"On March 4, Northwestel technicians were able to repair the damaged equipment, and restore service to most customers," said Matt Wallace, manager of external communications for Northwestel.