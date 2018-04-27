Expect intermittent closures of the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk highway over the next couple of days

People travelling to the Tuktoyaktuk Jamboree this weekend should plan to spend a night or two in the community.

The Department of Infrastructure says travellers can expect intermittent closures of the Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk highway because of muddy spring road conditions.

The highway is open as of Friday morning, but the department has cautioned it's likely it will close again this afternoon, and that drivers can expect that routine to continue over the next couple of days.