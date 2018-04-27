Skip to Main Content
Expect intermittent closures of the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk highway over the next couple of days

Notifications

New

Expect intermittent closures of the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk highway over the next couple of days

People travelling to the Tuktoyaktuk Jamboree this weekend should plan to spend a night or two in the community.

Travellers to Tuktoyaktuk should plan to spend the night because of muddy spring road conditions

CBC News ·
Travellers can expect intermittent closures of the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk highway this weekend. (Randall McKenzie/CBC)

People travelling to the Tuktoyaktuk Jamboree this weekend should plan to spend a night or two in the community.

The Department of Infrastructure says travellers can expect intermittent closures of the Inuvik to Tuktoyaktuk highway because of muddy spring road conditions.

The highway is open as of Friday morning, but the department has cautioned it's likely it will close again this afternoon, and that drivers can expect that routine to continue over the next couple of days.

With files from Mackenzie Scott

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us