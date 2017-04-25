Six cases of active tuberculosis in Kuujjuaq, Que., have been reported over the past four months, bringing the total number of cases in Nunavik to 16 since the start of the year, according to the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services.

In a press release Tuesday, the board said all of the cases are being treated and carefully monitored, and called on residents of Kuujjuaq to "remain vigilant," despite their confidence that efforts to actively screen those who have been in close contact with contagious persons have "contained the disease."

Tuberculosis has been prevalent in Nunavik for years. Outbreaks were reported in 2013 and 2015.

​The health board says in the release that although tuberculosis can be successfully treated through medication, it is important it be diagnosed early. The health department is recommending anyone with the following symptoms seek medical attention:

Unusual and persistent cough for two weeks or more;

fever;

feeling weak and tired;

loss of appetite and weight loss;

sweating at night;

pain in the chest when breathing; and

coughing up blood.

The release also says that tuberculosis "is not easily transmitted," and that although one can contract the disease after spending hours with an infected person in a closed space, "there is no risk of contracting the disease at large social events, such as feats, hockey tournaments, cinemas, etc."