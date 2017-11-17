The jury in a drug trial in Yellowknife heard that the charges the two co-accused are facing originated with firefighters responding to a smoke alarm going off in an apartment.

According to an agreed statement of facts read out in court on Wednesday, on the afternoon of Feb. 25, 2014, firefighters rushed to the Hudson House apartments in Yellowknife after a smoke alarm in one of the units went off.

The building manager tried to open the door but the lock had been changed and firefighters had to break it down. Once inside, they saw what had triggered the alarm — a pot left on a hot stove burner.

The power to the apartment had just been restored earlier that day, after being shut off due to non-payment.

The firefighters also had to break into a locked bedroom while checking to see if anyone was home. Once in, they immediately smelled marijuana and saw a baggie of it atop a mattress leaning against the wall. They called the RCMP, who guarded the apartment until a warrant was obtained to search it.

Police found more than 25 kilograms of marijuana packed into duffel bags and a suitcase in the bedroom closet. Police also found more than a kilogram of cocaine.

The prosecutor estimates the drugs have a retail value of more than half a million dollars.

Two weeks after the search, Richard Charles Shushack, now 62, was charged with possessing the drugs for the purpose of trafficking. Then, 10 months later, 55-year-old William Joseph Simpson was arrested and charged with the same offences.

RCMP officer testifies

In court on Wednesday, one of the RCMP officers who guarded the residence while the warrant was being obtained testified that as workers were fixing the front door, a man arrived and asked them what they were doing.

Staff Sgt. Steven Burrill told the court he initially thought it was another maintenance worker because the man seemed familiar with the two fixing the door.

He says, after listening a bit longer, he realized the man was not associated with the workers and went out to see the man. Burrill says the man's eyes widened and he seemed "shocked" to see an RCMP officer.

Burrill said the man quickly walked away and knocked on the next door down the hall — when there was no answer, he left the building.

"His actions, to me, were very suspicious," Burrill said. He watched the man walk "at a very fast rate" from the apartment building.

During cross-examination, the defence lawyers pressed Burrill on why he didn't pursue or get the identity of the man.

Burrill testified that he did not obtain surveillance video from the apartment in an effort to identify the man, and if he asked the workers who the man was, he did not include the name in his notes.

An abrupt end to testimony

The day in court ended abruptly at about 2:15 p.m. A juror complained he was feeling nauseous and was escorted to the jury room. Before the door swung shut a loud vomiting sound came from the room.

After court closed, CBC took a photo of Shushack as he was walking from the courthouse.

Shushack asked the reporter not to take the photo as he walked by, but then returned seeming apologetic.

He explained that since news of him being charged had been broadcast on radio and published in the newspaper, he has not been able to find employment. Shushack works as a cook.

"In this town you're guilty until proven innocent," he said.