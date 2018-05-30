Watson Lake man pleads guilty to murder in 2016 death of Andy Giraudel

Travis Dennis, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Andy Giraudel, says the killing followed an argument between the two men after a night of drinking.

Dennis entered his plea in Yukon Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon.

In an agreed statement of facts, Dennis admitted that he stabbed Giraudel to death, dismembered the body, and divided the parts into four orange garbage bags that he then hid in the woods.

Giraudel, 36, had lived in Watson Lake since he was a child. He was last seen alive at Dennis' residence in the early morning hours of July 14, 2016.

According to the agreed statement, Giraudel and Dennis had been drinking and socializing with another friend at Dennis's house in Watson Lake, the night before Giraudel was killed.

It says the two men went for a walk on a trail in the woods early the next morning — July 14 — and got into an argument where Dennis accused Giraudel of sexually assaulting him several times in the preceding couple of years.

Giraudel, according to the court document, responded by saying Dennis had enjoyed what had happened — thus escalating the argument.

Dennis 'snapped'

The statement of facts says the argument continued until Giraudel told Dennis he should have overdosed like his mother.

That's when Dennis "snapped," and stabbed Giraudel in the chest and back. Giraudel died on the trail.

A forensic pathologist later determined that Giraudel had suffered approximately 25 stab wounds.

After the stabbing, Dennis went home, returning to the trail hours later to dismember and dispose of Giraudel's body.

Two days after that, a local man reported to police that his dogs had "dug something up" at his residence — a human leg.

The community of Watson Lake held a vigil for Giraudel the week after his remains were found. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Police didn't find any other remains on the man's property, and found no potential victims after reviewing missing persons reports.

It wasn't until the following day — July 18 — that a relative of Giraudel reported him missing. Forty-five minutes after that, Dennis walked into the Watson Lake RCMP detachment.

Court documents say Dennis first told police that he found bloody clothes and a knife at his residence, and that he thought he might have killed someone. He also told them he might know where the body was located.

Dennis was then arrested for murder. Police later found Giraudel's body in the location Dennis had described.

Supreme Court Justice Ron Veale has adjourned sentencing in the case until August 10, when a pre-sentencing report and Gladue report will be presented.