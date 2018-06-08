Skip to Main Content
Follow along with the N.W.T. Track and Field Championships in Hay River
Follow along with the N.W.T. Track and Field Championships in Hay River

It's the final day of the N.W.T. Track and Field Championships in Hay River, where over 1,000 athletes will try to run, jump and throw their way to glory. Follow along with CBC's Kirsten Murphy as she covers the action.

Annual meet is one of the territory's largest youth sporting events

Fort Resolution long jumper Alexa Mandeville gets some air as she competes in the N.W.T. Track and Field Championships in Hay River. The two-day event wraps up Friday. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC)

It's the final day of the N.W.T. Track and Field Championships in Hay River, where over 1,000 athletes will try to run, jump and throw their way to glory.

The annual event is one of the territory's biggest youth sporting events, and includes youth from all regions of the territory.

CBC North's Kirsten Murphy is at the event live and will be tweeting highlights and updates. Follow her on Twitter at @CBCKirsten.

Results from the event will be made available online at nwtschoolsports.com.

