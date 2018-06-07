Skip to Main Content
Follow along with the N.W.T. Track and Field Championships in Hay River
Live Blog



Over 1,000 youth from across the Northwest Territories have descended on the community of Hay River, as the community hosts the territory's track and field championships. Follow along with CBC's Kirsten Murphy as she covers the action.

Annual meet is one of the territory's largest youth sporting events

CBC News ·
Athletes hit the track in the midget boys 100-metre elimination heats in Hay River. The 2018 N.W.T. Track and Field Championships are taking place this week. (Kirsten Murphy/CBC)

Over 1,000 youth from across the Northwest Territories have descended on the community of Hay River, as the community hosts the territory's track and field championships.

The annual event is one of the territory's biggest youth sporting events, and includes youth from all regions of the territory.

CBC North's Kirsten Murphy is at the event live and will be tweeting highlights and updates. Follow her on Twitter at @CBCKirsten.

Results from the event will be made available online at nwtschoolsports.com.

