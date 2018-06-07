Follow along with the N.W.T. Track and Field Championships in Hay River

Over 1,000 youth from across the Northwest Territories have descended on the community of Hay River, as the community hosts the territory's track and field championships.

The annual event is one of the territory's biggest youth sporting events, and includes youth from all regions of the territory.

CBC North's Kirsten Murphy is at the event live and will be tweeting highlights and updates. Follow her on Twitter at @CBCKirsten.

Results from the event will be made available online at nwtschoolsports.com.