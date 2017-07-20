Two men in Iqaluit were arrested Wednesday evening, after police responded to a call about a man wearing a mask and carrying a gun.

Several officers responded to a home in the 4000 block, according to an RCMP press release.

Police say the man initially refused to listen to police, but then two men were arrested without incident and later released.

The gun was a realistic replica of a carbine rifle.

Police say they want people to think about how these guns look to the police and the public.

"Police have to treat every firearms call as if it is a real firearm. This situation could have turned out much differently especially with the one male not following initial commands by police," the release said.

RCMP say charges are being considered.