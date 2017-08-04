Residents concerned about arsenic levels in lakes around Yellowknife will have a chance to voice their issues at a town hall Friday.

The event, hosted by Kam Lake MLA Kieron Testart will include officials from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Giant Mine remediation project and Health Minister Glen Abernethy.

The meeting comes after a new map detailing arsenic levels in lakes around Yellowknife was released by Dr. Andre Corriveau, the territory's chief public health officer. It's the second advisory on the issue the health department has released this year.

The public forum is being hosted by Kam Lake MLA Kieron Testart. (CBC)

Testart said people are confused about what those reports mean. He said his constituents have been asking about the safety of the lakes since the spring.

"A lot of people still have the same concerns," Testart said. "Can I eat the fish? Is it safe for my kids to swim in the water? Are my pets going to be OK if they're exposed to the lake?"

Testart said the government hasn't done a good job communicating the issue, even though it has the data and has done the research.

"People are concerned about the government's response, not in producing the data and understanding the problem, but in communicating the problem to Northerners," he said.

This forum is a chance for people to meet with officials, ask questions, and get answers in plain language, Testart said.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Yellowknife Multiplex.