Tlicho members will be getting Christmas hampers this year, instead of their usual impact benefit agreement cheque, according to the Grand Chief George Mackenzie.

He says the Tlicho government already gave out the yearly benefit cheques in July, and leaders decided to go with the hampers this holiday season instead.

"We know people want some kind of help, or what you want to call it, for Christmas because a lot of families don't have jobs," he explained.

"We'll help them out by putting some food on the table, some kind of token for Christmas. It's not in the form of cash."

Every household will get one hamper, which will contain groceries or food vouchers, a ham or a turkey and all the fixings to go with them.

Mackenzie says the Tlicho government budgeted $100,000 for all the food vouchers.

Depending on feedback from their members, they may continue this initiative next Christmas.