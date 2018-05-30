Skip to Main Content
Listen to 'Timothy,' Dennis Allen's heart-rending ode to his late cousin

Dennis Allen's hard-living cousin Timothy was one-of-a-kind. Listen to him tell the emotional story of his life — the winner of the 2017 Sally Manning Award for creative non-fiction — on CBC's Trailbreaker.

Allen reads his award-winning short story remembering his cousin Timothy Allen on CBC North's Trailbreaker

Dennis Allen, right, with his cousin Timothy. Dennis' short story of his cousin's life won the 2017 Sally Manning Award for creative non-fiction. (Dennis Allen)

Dennis Allen's cousin Timothy Allen was a character worth writing about.​

Dennis Allen, a filmmaker from Inuvik, N.W.T., was unable to attend his cousin's funeral. Instead, he penned the short story Timothy — an emotional, complex piece that looks back at his cousin's difficult life on the streets of Yellowknife, and his battles with his inner demons.

Timothy won the 2017 Sally Manning Award for Indigenous creative non-fiction. It was published in the April/May issue of Up Here magazine.

Listen to Dennis Allen read his story, Timothy, in its entirety, on CBC North's Trailbreaker here:

Inuvik, N.W.T.'s Dennis Allen was unable to attend the funeral of his cousin, Timothy, who battled addiction for his adult life. Instead, he penned the short-story Timothy as an ode to his life, and the struggles of others in the North. In April 2018, Allen's piece won the Sally Manning Award for Indigenous Creative Non-Fiction. Listen to him read the story in its entirety on CBC's Trailbreaker. 14:00

