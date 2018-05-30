Listen to 'Timothy,' Dennis Allen's heart-rending ode to his late cousin

Dennis Allen's cousin Timothy Allen was a character worth writing about.​

Dennis Allen, a filmmaker from Inuvik, N.W.T., was unable to attend his cousin's funeral. Instead, he penned the short story Timothy — an emotional, complex piece that looks back at his cousin's difficult life on the streets of Yellowknife, and his battles with his inner demons.

Timothy won the 2017 Sally Manning Award for Indigenous creative non-fiction. It was published in the April/May issue of Up Here magazine.

Listen to Dennis Allen read his story, Timothy, in its entirety, on CBC North's Trailbreaker here: