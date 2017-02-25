Another tanker truck has rolled off the road in the Yellowknife area, the third incident this week involving a haul truck.

It happened Friday evening, on the Ingraham Trail about 50 kilometres east of Yellowknife.

The Department of Transportation advised drivers to watch for emergency vehicles at the scene.

The same road was shut down for two hours late Wednesday afternoon, when the cab of another tanker truck caught fire just past the Prosperous Lake boat launch.

On Monday a tanker truck slid off the road, forcing a temporary closure of Highway 3, the only road link leading south out of Yellowknife.

Officials say no fuel was spilled during those accidents.