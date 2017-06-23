A thief who made off with a human toe that is used in an notorious cocktail served by a Dawson City bar has mailed the toe back to its owners, Yukon RCMP say.

Staff at the Downtown Hotel reported the theft last Sunday, saying someone had made off with one of the bar's mummified toes. The bar, located in a small community more than six hours north of Whitehorse, uses the toes in a drink they call a "Sourtoe Cocktail."

The bar apparently has some backup toes, but this one was recently donated by a man who had recently had the toe surgically removed.

"This was our new toe, and it was a really good one. We just started using it this weekend," hotel manager Geri Coulbourne said after the theft.

The local RCMP detachment got a call on Tuesday from the man suspected of taking the toe, saying he had put the pilfered digit in the mail.

"The man then called the Downtown Hotel and provided the same message to staff, along with a verbal apology."

An RCMP officer was on hand to open the package, which contained both the toe and a letter of apology.

"At the time that the package was opened, the toe was believed to be in good condition," the RCMP release said.

No charges are expected, police say.