A man from Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., has been sentenced to 13 months in jail for two counts of assault causing bodily harm and stealing a snowmobile.

Thadeus McNeely was charged for the assaults in the community in September 2017. He was 18 years old at the time.

After McNeely's arrest, RCMP said a man and woman had to be medevaced to Yellowknife for treatment of "serious injuries."

That November McNeely was also charged with stealing the snowmobile, according to court documents. He gave police a false name when asked about the theft.

With credit for time served, McNeely will serve roughly seven months in jail.

The judge also ordered that his DNA be kept on file in a national database.