Yellowknife RCMP announced Monday that Tevin McNeely, 20, has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident on Jan. 6 at the Bison Hill Apartments.

According to the release, police responded to a call at approximately 9:00 p.m. regarding an injured female. When arriving on the scene, RCMP found a female that appeared to have been assaulted. She was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital for medical attention.

The victim told police that she had allegedly been assaulted by a male in Bison Hill Apartments, and was then detained from leaving by the suspect. RCMP then arrested McNeely in connection with the incident.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

In addition to aggravated assault and forcible confinement, McNeely is also charged with uttering threats and failing to comply with a probation order. He is scheduled to appear in Territorial Court in Yellowknife on January 10.