There was nothing but celebration in Teslin, Yukon, Wednesday night as the Teslin Tlingit Council (TTC) marked 25 years since the signing of its self-governance agreement.

A feast at the local recreation complex was accompanied by live music, dancing, door prizes and speeches from leaders who were involved in the land claims negotiations.

(Jackie McKay/CBC)

"This is the results of that self-governance — it's a healthy people, it's a people who are focused on our youth and bringing our traditions back, and implementing them into our youth," said Dave Keenan, who was chief of TTC during the signing of the agreement.

The deal was signed on May 29, 1993, and was ratified by the five clans that make up the TTC. It came into effect on Feb. 14, 1995.

Some of the goals of the land claims agreement were to bring better education and health care to the community, and preserve traditions, said Sam Johnston, former chief of TTC who was involved with negotiations.

(Jackie McKay/CBC)

"We wanted to become more involved with taking care of our people," said Johnston.

More than 100 people showed up to the gathering, many of them in traditional regalia.

A massive decorated cake reflected the sense of pride felt throughout the complex.