Nunavut's Finance Minister Keith Peterson says the federal government is playing hardball and says the territories accepted a health care funding deal on Monday because they really had no other choice.

"We are frustrated," he said.

"I think all the provinces and territories are frustrated but [federal Finance] Minister [Bill] Morneau and his colleague [federal Health] Minister [Jane] Philpott told us at the finance ministers' meeting that they were strapped for funds, that they're running deficits, so they're playing a very high level game of hardball."

Under the territories' deals, like the federal government's earlier agreement with three provinces, base health transfers will increase by three per cent per year, or the rate of growth of nominal GDP, whichever is higher.

The Northwest Territories will get an additional $7.4 million for home care and $6.1 for mental health initiatives over the next 10 years. Nunavut will get $6.1 million for home care and $5.1 million for mental health, while Yukon will get $6.2 million for home care and $5.2 million for mental health over the same period.

"The Canada Health Transfer is a large pot of money that was growing at six per cent a year and now, on April 1, it will be growing at three per cent a year," said Peterson.

"And out of that large fund, it's allocated to provinces and territories by the number of residents — it's population based."

Peterson said he asked Morneau for a minimum base allocation instead but that it was "a non-starter."

"So we will receive our share of the national pot based on our small population of 37,000 people," he said.

N.W.T. Premier Bob McLeod and N.W.T. MP Michael McLeod in Whati, N.W.T., last week, announcing federal funding for construction of an all-season road. He says the new health funding deal is better than what was offered in December when all the premiers walked away from the table. (Mark Rendell/CBC)

The Canada Health Transfer makes up about 11 per cent of the territory's health department budget, he said. The rest comes from the territorial formula funding agreement.

"I just hope in the federal budget when it comes out, that Ottawa looks favourably on Nunavut and the territories in terms of health funds," he said.

New deal better, says N.W.T. premier

Meanwhile N.W.T. Premier Bob McLeod told CBC's Power and Politics the new deal is better than what was offered in December when all the premiers walked away from the table.

He says the federal government recognizes that health care is different in the North.

Yukon Health and Social Services Minister Pauline Frost signs the oath of office in December. Frost says Yukon decided it was better off with the federal offer than leaving the money on the table. (Nancy Thomson/CBC)

"It is much more expensive to operate up here. As I've said before, if somebody is sick they don't send an ambulance, they have to send an airplane. And that's significantly more cost."

Yukon's Health and Social Services minister Pauline Frost says her department will be looking to maximize the impact of the federal funding for mental health and home care. Frost says both are important.

"Early intervention is essential to successful adults and the success of our society really depends on programs and services we provide to our young people," she said.

Frost says as some of the provinces started to negotiate their own agreements, Yukon decided it was better off with the federal offer than leaving the money on the table.