Nunavut—perhaps not surprisingly—is the only jurisdiction in Canada without a territorial tree, but a national environmental organization is looking to change that.

Geraldine Hyland, manager of administration for Tree Canada, says that while climate change is not a good thing, Tree Canada should be prepared to adapt to a shifting tree line.

"With climate change things are going to change, so if the Earth is heating up maybe there is an opportunity here to establish a forest or an urban forest in Iqaluit in the future," Hyland said.

Geraldine Hyland, manager of administration for Tree Canada, says while climate change is not a good thing, Tree Canada should be prepared to adapt to a shifting tree line. (Nick Murray/CBC)

She says an arboreal emblem would help connect Nunavummiut to their territory.

Of the trees that exist in Nunavut, most are in the west. Hyland suggested the stubby Arctic Willow would be a good choice, as would the Balsam Poplar.

The organization is only looking to encourage indigenous trees that would not upset the ecosystem.

"When we plant, we have foresters and arborists employed by the organization. They're experts in the area so they know the type of tree that are actually indigenous to the area, that will thrive."

She says Tree Canada wants to work with the government and other interested organizations to give Nunavut an official tree.