A company that's exploring gold deposits near Giant Mine is also turning its attention to the rock adjacent to Yellowknife's other big gold mine, Con.

TerraX Minerals Inc. has applied to do exploratory drilling this winter on claims it has just south of Con, between Kam Lake and Great Slave Lake. It wants to drill 40 to 50 holes on mineral claims it has there.

Like the area TerraX is exploring north of Yellowknife not far from Giant Mine, its South Belt property is part of a popular recreational area for campers and boaters as well as the site of many cabins.

Though TerraX hasn't decided precisely where the drilling will occur, company president Joe Campbell says it won't be near cabins or the shore of Great Slave Lake. Campbell says the company has spoken to dog mushers who use a trail that runs from Kam Lake to Great Slave Lake in an attempt to avoid any conflicts.

TerraX plans to conduct a drilling program this winter on property it holds adjacent to the Con Mine. It has applied to drill up to 50 holes in the blocks highlighted in yellow on the map above. (TerraX Minerals Inc.)

TerraX is proposing to move equipment, supplies and workers to the drill locations on an ice road down Kam Lake and Mac Lake. No camp will be built. The exploration site is only about eight kilometres from the city. Workers will be transported to and from work each day on the ice road.

Campbell says the program follows the same philosophy that the company's exploration near Giant was based on: the best place to look for gold is near where it's been found before.

During 65 years of mining Con Mine produced more than six million ounces of gold.

Campbell says, if the winter exploration program gets good results, it could be extended to a helicopter-supported summer exploration drilling in the same area.

The project is currently under review by the Mackenzie Valley Land and Water Board.

The city of Yellowknife, Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce and North Slave Metis Alliance have submitted letters of support for the project.

TerraX has been having a lot of success at a time when most junior mining companies are struggling for survival. It's stock price has more than doubled in the last year. Last summer it raised $7.5 million to fund its exploration programs.