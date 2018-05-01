Not Ted's head: Sculpture mix-up puts 2 Pierre Berton busts in Whitehorse

Whitehorse is undoubtedly proud to be the birthplace of the late, great Pierre Berton — but proud enough to erect two busts, a block apart?

It sure looked that way on Tuesday. Except, one of those busts was named Ted Harrison.

Confused?

'Mistaken identity, we'll say,' said sculptor Harreson Tanner. (CBC)

"I think it was just a mistaken identity, we'll say," said Harreson Tanner, a local sculptor who made the Berton busts, and several others along Main Street.

"They took the wrong piece down, and put the wrong piece where that had been."

Tanner's first bust of Berton — legendary journalist, historian and broadcaster — was unveiled two years ago at the corner of Main Street and Third Avenue.

But Tanner was never satisfied with the piece, saying it was "not up to scratch."

So, he sculpted a new one. The idea was to quietly swap it in.

"This was supposed to be a discreet exchange between one Pierre Berton for another," Tanner said.

But then — a "slight mix-up," according to the City of Whitehorse.

City of Whitehorse workers at the Ted Harrison plinth on Tuesday morning. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

Wrong-headed

Instead of dislodging the old Berton sculpture, city workers went to the wrong block, and replaced the wrong bust. So long, Ted Harrison — and hello again, Mr. Berton.

"A number of people who were downtown, said, 'what's going on, why are they moving them?'" Tanner said.

The mistake was spotted quickly, but for a few hours there were two gimlet-eyed Bertons gazing with bemusement upon Main Street.

And where was poor Ted Harrison's bust the whole time?

"He could be having a coffee across the street, as far as I know," Tanner joked.

The sculptor wasn't bothered in the least. He said the city apologized for the mix-up, and "it's one of those things that happens."

Harrison was back on his plinth by mid-afternoon and Whitehorse was back to being a one-Berton town.

"Anyway, it was supposed to be discreet," Tanner said.