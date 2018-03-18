Team Nunavut heads into Games in search of ulus, experience
Team will send 246 participants from 19 different communities to Hay River and Fort Smith
Team Nunavut heads into the 2018 Arctic Winter Games with a team nearly 250 people strong, with some teams looking for a spot on the podium and others developing for the future.
"Each sport is different," said Mariele dePeuter, the chef de mission for Team Nunavut.
"We have teams like midget hockey, where they're looking to win ulus, and with the bantams, they're looking to get some valuable experience."
Representatives from 19 communities will compete for Nunavut in Hay River and Fort Smith. One team to watch is the midget boys hockey team, which is coming off a win at the Polar Bear Plate hockey tournament in Rankin Inlet.
The women's volleyball team is also one to watch, according to dePeuter.
"They're pretty strong," she said.
"They've done quite a bit of preparation heading into these Games."
Another athlete to watch is Arviat's Drew Bell. The 33-year-old Arctic Sports competitor took home four silver ulus and one gold in the 2016 Games — setting an Arctic Winter Games record in the triple jump in the process — and is back for more in Fort Smith.
The territory will be represented in the cultural celebrations of the Games by the Inukshuk Drum Dancers. The all-girls group, based in Iqaluit, represented the territory at the 2016 Arctic Winter Games and performs traditional Inuit song and dance.
dePeuter also pointed out the team's pins as a highlight: the full set can be combined to form two throat singers.
"We think everyone will like our pins this year," she said.
Some of our handy work for 2018. Team Nunavut. <a href="https://twitter.com/ineedpins?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ineedpins</a> <a href="https://t.co/FFAPESFRbg">pic.twitter.com/FFAPESFRbg</a>—@ineedpins
By the numbers
Contingent size: 246 participants, including athletes, coaches, managers, cultural participants, and mission staff
Sports participating: 14
Medal history
Nuuk 2016: 49 (6th overall)
Fairbanks 2014: 32 (7th overall)
Whitehorse 2012: 49 (7th overall)
Grande Prairie 2010: 49 (6th overall)
With files from Alex Brockman