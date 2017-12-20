A 28-year-old man has a handful of charges against him, after a taxi driver was robbed and assaulted in a Yellowknife alley last week.

The taxi driver was treated for minor injuries at the time.

The incident happened on 54th Street, near downtown.

According to a police statement, RCMP responded just after 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 14, and arrested a suspect fleeing on foot.

Isaias Aburto of Yellowknife is charged with five offences, including robbery, disguise with intent, uttering death threats and two charges for failing to comply with court orders.

Aburto will appear in court on Jan. 2.