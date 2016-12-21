Two new City of Whitehorse buses are looking a bit Scottish.

It's a tip of the hat to Dave Muir, a longtime city employee who died this year of cancer at age 54.

Transit Manager Cheri Malo had worked alongside him for 15 years.

She says Muir was known for his Scottish pride. He enjoyed the bagpipes and often wore a kilt for special occasions.

"It was a wonderful experience working with Dave," said Malo. "He brought a lot of Scottish fun to our workplace and to his life. So we thought we'd do something special for him with the buses."

The city purchased two new buses this year. One of the colour options was a blue tartan.

Dave Muir (second from left) had worked with the City of Whitehorse for 27 years. (Provided)

"When I saw there was a tartan that was very similar to his tartan, I just thought it would be an amazing idea," Malo says.

The new buses aren't set to any one route. They'll pop up on different runs throughout the city.

"It's a little piece of Dave, out there every day," Malo says.