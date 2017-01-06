One of Nunavut's most famous musicians will be returning to perform live in the territory for the first time in years, as Tanya Tagaq headlines the Alianait Arts Festival's 2017 Dance and Concert Series.

Tagaq, a contemporary Inuit throat singer originally from Cambridge Bay, is a rising star on the Canadian and international music scenes. In 2014, she won the Polaris Prize for her album Animism. She was named to the Order of Canada last month.

"Extremely excited," said Heather Daley, the executive director of the Alianait Arts Festival, when speaking about Tagaq's upcoming appearance. She'll perform at Iqaluit's Inuksuk High School on September 30.

Like the other acts announced as part of the series, Tagaq's appearance in Iqaluit won't be limited to a performance. She'll also put on workshops in partnership with local schools.

Daley says that the festival puts workshops into all of its performers' contracts, ensuring that they can help leave a lasting legacy on aspiring artists in Nunavut.

"That's always a really important part," she said. "I basically put it in the contract so the artists don't have a choice. And I try and share it around with all the schools, so that every school in Iqaluit gets at least one workshop a year."

Unique, different

In addition to Tagaq, the series includes award-winning Indigenous dancer and choreographer Santee Smith, who will star in a performance titled NeoIndigenA, on January 20 and 21.

Juno Award-winning musician Dan Mangan will play a concert in Iqaluit May 20.

"It will be very unique, very different from what we present, so we're very excited about it," she said.

"[We] actually just put out a public service announcement that we're looking to borrow some antlers. The show uses antlers, and they'll bring some... but it would be helpful if we had some here.

"Maybe we can even give them a couple tickets if they do that."

The full lineup for the 2017 Alianait Dance and Concert Series is as follows:

Award-winning dancer and choreographer Santee Smith in NeoIndigenA , Friday Jan. 20 and Saturday Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m., Joamie School;

, Friday Jan. 20 and Saturday Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m., Joamie School; Pangnirtung contemporary and gospel singer Looee Arreak , Saturday April 1, 7:30 p.m., Inuksuk High School;

, Saturday April 1, 7:30 p.m., Inuksuk High School; Two-time Juno award-winning musician Dan Mangan , Saturday May 20, 7:30 p.m., Inuksuk High School;

, Saturday May 20, 7:30 p.m., Inuksuk High School; Polaris Prize-winning throat singer Tanya Tagaq , Saturday Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., Inuksuk High School;

, Saturday Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m., Inuksuk High School; Halifax-based folk pop singer-songwriter Jenn Grant , Saturday Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., Inuksuk High School;

, Saturday Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m., Inuksuk High School; Performers, visual artists, and Inuit/Dene sport athletes from across the territories in North: a pan-territorial celebration, Saturday Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m., Joamie School.

Tickets can be purchase in Iqaluit at Arctic Ventures starting Saturday, Jan. 7, or online at www.alianait.ca.