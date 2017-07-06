Police have charged a 17-year-old in Taloyoak, Nunavut, with assault after he allegedly attacked a young man with a machete before fleeing onto the tundra, challenging police to kill him.

It was a dangerous situation that could have ended much worse, police noted in a news release.

The charge follows three fatal shootings by police of suicidal men in the territory, including 21-year-old Charles Qirngnirq in Gjoa Haven in December, a 20-year-old man in Pond Inlet in March, and a 39-year-old man in Hall Beach who was shot in May after streaming a video on Facebook in which he claimed he wanted to "die by police."

Those incidents were followed by two more in which police lauded their de-escalation abilities. An armed standoff in Resolute in June ended with several charges laid against an 18-year-old. In the same month, another 18-year-old was charged in Cambridge Bay for stabbing an RCMP officer when he was being arrested for yelling and waving a pellet gun.

Attack with a machete

On June 25 police received a report that a young man had attacked a 19-year-old male with a machete. The victim required treatment at the local nursing station, according to an RCMP press release.

Police said that when officers arrived at the scene they were met by the assailant, still wielding the machete.

They saw him enter and then leave a home, before running onto the tundra, still armed.

"Over the next few minutes, the male, who was extremely agitated, continued to challenge the officers' commands and expressed he wanted the police to end his life," the release read. "The incident intensified and negotiations were not effective."

An RCMP officer distracted the teen, allowing another officer to get close enough to Taser him. He was then taken into custody.

"This matter could have ended much worse," the release read. "Each high-risk situation is different, but through proper training, utilizing appropriate intervention options and de-escalation, the teenager was taken into custody without injuries."

Police have charged the youth with assault causing bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 25 in Taloyoak.