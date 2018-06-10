Taloyoak man charged with murder

A 32-year-old man from Taloyoak, Nunuvut has been charged with murder.

According to a Saturday night news release, Taloyoak RCMP attended a local residence last Friday to find the occupant deceased. The death was deemed to be suspicious.

The identity of the deceased has not been made public.

The Nunavut Major Crime Unit and the Nunavut Coroner's office are investigating. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner's office.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in Iqaluit on June 26.