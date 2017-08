Two nine-year-olds were hit by an ATV, driven by a 27-year-old man in Taloyoak, Nunavut, on Monday afternoon.

The two children sustained injuries and have been medevaced out of the community for treatment.

RCMP say the man is in custody and it's expected he'll be charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

An RCMP news release says alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.