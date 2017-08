Lester Uquqtuq, 27, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after he struck two nine-year-olds with his ATV in Taloyoak, Nunavut, on Monday afternoon.

The children are both in stable condition. They were medevaced out of the territory and remain in medical care.

Police say they are still investigating the incident, but alcohol was not a factor.

Uquqtuq will appear in court on October 25 in Taloyoak.