An Inuvik, N.W.T., businessman is facing more drug trafficking charges after an RCMP search early Saturday morning.

Police say they found 450 grams of marijuana, 330 grams of of the illegal hallucinogenic plant Salvia and eight grams of cocaine at a residence. The search also turned up cash and what they described as "edged weapons."

Talal Khatib, 64, has been charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of Salvia for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, and failure to comply with an undertaking.

Khatib, a landlord and restaurateur, was already facing bootlegging and drug trafficking charges as result of a search of his home last May.

The RCMP say he is being held in custody. He is scheduled to make an appearance in court in Yellowknife Tuesday.