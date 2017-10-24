The Town of Inuvik wants to ban a man with a history of drug-trafficking charges from coming home, should he be granted bail, according to a letter penned Monday.

Talal Khatib, 65, was arrested Friday for the second time this year, after RCMP searched his home with a search warrant.

Police found hundreds of grams of illegal drugs, over $25,000 of cash and restricted weapons, including restricted bear spray, according to a news release Monday. He has three counts of drug-trafficking charges, and a weapons charge.

Khatib is currently under police custody in Yellowknife, and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

According to a letter signed by Mayor Jim McDonald, members of council felt "obligated to express its opposition to Mr. Khatib being released in Inuvik in light of his past record."

The letter was submitted to the RCMP and the Crown prosecutor Tuesday.

"The negative effects of drugs and alcohol on our community members are significant and serious," the letter reads.

"On behalf of the Inuvik Town Council and our community residents, I respectfully request that every effort be made not to release Mr. Khatib and that if bail is granted, that there be an order restricting Mr. Khatib from entering Inuvik."

"It's on us to ask the courts after so many times this guy's been charged," said Vince Sharpe, a town councillor asking the courts to keep Khatib in jail until he goes to trial.

Several drug charges, no convictions

Khatib's history with police goes back to 2004 when he was charged with bootlegging, and in 2008 for drug trafficking. Both times, the charges were either stayed or withdrawn.

In the past year-and-a-half, police conducted three search warrants at Khatib's home, and arrested him after each time.

Khatib was arrested and charged for drug-trafficking this past January after a search resulted in hundreds of grams of illegal drugs. Last May, Khatib was arrested and charged for drug-trafficking after a search of his home, but was granted bail and returned to Inuvik. The May charges have since been stayed.

None of the allegations against Khatib have been proven in court. He is set for trial in June 2018 on the charges against him from January.

'Scandalous ... potentially defamatory': defence lawyer

The lawyer representing Khatib reiterated that his client is "presumed innocent."

"I would say that the letter is scandalous and potentially defamatory. It would be entirely inappropriate for the Crown to present the letter in court," said Jeremy Jensen, who has represented Khatib previously.

"These issues are appropriately dealt with only in a court of law, not in a court of public opinion. The mayor is a municipal leader, one would expect him to understand and respect the rule of law," said Jensen.