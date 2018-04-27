Spring melt creates muddy, gushing 'geyser' on Yukon road

Muddy water gushed from a hole in the ground in the middle of Takhini River Road, just outside of Whitehorse Wednesday.

"There's a geyser in the middle of our road!" exclaimed local resident Nicole Grove, recording the flowing water Wednesday.

The road north of Whitehorse doesn't have sewers or a water main. The "geyser" was the result of spring meltwater that suddenly burst forth from underground.

Peter Murchison, the director of transportation engineering for Highways and Public Works, said a culvert was blocked by ice which created a dam. The water then rerouted itself from its normal drainage course.

"It eroded a lot of the silt. That means we had gullies, we had voids created along the road and under the road. We're currently excavating, filling those voids and repairing the road," said Murchison on Thursday.

By Thursday, crews were on site and a steady trickle of spring melt continued to flow but no water was coming out of the ground. The damage did not impede traffic as one lane remained open.

However the road will require some serious repairs. At one of its openings, an underground cave-like feature was created.

MLA calls for a 'major upgrade'

Brad Cathers, MLA for Lake Laberge, said this erosion is a sign of a larger problem.

"In my opinion Takhini River Road is due for some serious work — a major upgrade," Laberge said.

A cave-like feature was created by water eroding into the silty subsurface under the road. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

"This is not an isolated incident. Basically any time there is snow melt or a heavy rainfall, there are sections of the road that develop potholes and soft spots. In my opinion, it needs some engineering and design work to figure out exactly the scope of the project and some investment of government resources to upgrade this route."

Cathers said the road has recently been used by more people accessing new lots. He said he'd like to see the "silty base dug up, and a heavier gravel base put in."

Drainage is a concern for many Yukoners this year, as parts of the territory saw more snow than usual.

Cathers said he is awaiting a response from the Yukon government.

Murchison said the department will fix the immediate damage and then wait for things to dry out.

"We'll be adding some additional structural material later in the summer," said Murchison.