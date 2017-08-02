Jamie Takazo, 43, was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 months in jail and three years probation on weapons charges stemming from an incident earlier this year in Deline, N.W.T.

Takazo was arrested in January following a booze-fueled scene in the community where he waved a rifle wildly, briefly barricaded himself in a shed, threatened to take his own life, and goaded police to kill him.

According to the agreed statement of facts read by Justice Andrew Mahar in court, after Takazo walked out of the shed he had barricaded himself in, he was yelling, "I need help, I need help," and alternatively pointed his rifle at a police truck and at his own throat.

He yelled for RCMP to "take him out and kill him." The incident ended when civilians tackled Takazo to the ground.

It turned out his rifle was empty.

This wasn't his first run-in with the law. In 2008 Takazo held police at bay during a 40-hour armed standoff that ended peacefully in Norman Wells.

Struggled to find a fair sentence

In court today Justice Mahar said he struggled to come up with an appropriate sentence that respected the seriousness of the crime while at the same time taking into account Takazo's struggles with mental illness, alcoholism and a lifetime of alienation and emotional trauma.

The judge said Takazo, and the community, have to understand his crime was very serious. His actions, the judge said, created great stress for police officers who Takazo essentially tried to terrorize into shooting him.

Speaking to Takazo, the judge said, "I know you were severely intoxicated and in distress [but] you could have been killed."

"Police officers used extreme restraint."

Reading from a pre-sentencing report, the judge said one of the officers involved was convinced "death was imminent," yet did not fire on Takazo. That officer remains in counselling to deal with the trauma from that day.

"Police should never have to face something like this," the judge said of Takazo's attempt at "terrifying someone into using their weapon when they don't want to."

Against the seriousness of the crime, the judge had to weigh Takazo's mental health, traumatic upbringing and his struggle with alcohol.

Without going into great detail, the judge noted Takazo's life experience included an alcoholic father, residential school, and witnessing a murder/suicide as well as a fatal plane crash.

Takazo, the judge said, did not appear to have troubles with the law, except for when he gave into the impulse to binge drink.

When he did drink, he could drink to such an extreme that he appeared to become the victim of an "alcoholic psychosis" where he would suffer auditory hallucinations. Previously, Takazo told the court he was so drunk he had no memory of that day in Deline.

When Takazo was finally subdued in Deline, the judge said he was "speaking nonsense" in an unrecognizable voice.

Justice Mahar said it would be difficult to ascribe "malice" to someone in such an obvious state of mental and emotional distress.

Crown prosecutor Blair MacPherson agreed that Takazo's mental health was the priority.

Crown prosecutor Blair MacPherson said the crown was satisfied with the judge's sentence. (CBC)

"That was one of the Crown's considerations and one of the things that made this case difficult," MacPherson said. "Mr. Takazo clearly has mental health issues and in order for the community to be safe, he needs to get the help that he needs."

Justice Mahar said, under normal circumstances, Takazo was a "valued family member" who was gainfully employed in the community as a swamper, or general labourer.

Takazo appeared in court as an agreeable man any passerby on the street wouldn't think twice about. Of average height and thick set, he was dressed in a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and black sneakers, with short-cropped dark hair and a neatly trimmed mustache.

Takazo expected to return to Deline

Takazo may be eligible for early release into an alcohol treatment program, and may be eligible for work release. The judge's order included a lifetime firearms ban. He is to abstain from alcohol and any other intoxicants for the duration of his probation.

The judge said Takazo is expected to return to Deline after serving his sentence. Mahar gave the RCMP the authority to check on Takazo at his home any time during his probation and demand he present himself at the door to prove he is abiding by the conditions of his probation.

Other probation conditions include a provision that Takazo's adherence to a mental-health medication regime be monitored, although it stopped short of ordering Takazo to remain on his medication.

Takazo will get just over nine months credit against his 18 month sentence for time already spent in custody.

MacPherson said the Crown was satisfied with the judge's sentence. The Crown had asked for two years less a day; the defence had asked for one year.

Takazo could have faced a lengthy federal prison term for his two firearms offences. Using a firearm while prohibited carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison, while pointing a firearm carries a potential term of up to five years in prison.

MacPherson said asking for two years less a day meant Takazo would not have to spend time in a federal prison — he can stay in the North — and he would be eligible for the kind of "rehabilitative" probation order made by the judge.

"That was important in this case, to give him structure when he's released," MacPherson said.

"Hopefully he's able to turn the page, get counselling, and get on with his life."