Yukon's 'Radio Rob' hopes to add 3 virtual radio stations in the North

A Tagish man and radio enthusiast is hoping to bring more radio stations to Northern Canada.

"I thought, 'Geez, what do I want for my birthday?' I want three more radio stations," said Rob Hopkins, who also goes by the nickname "Radio Rob."

Hopkins said he applied to the CRTC for those radio stations in Atlin, B.C., Carcross, Yukon, and Inuvik, N.W.T.

Hopkins has been running radio stations since 1997, when he started CFET-FM in Tagish.

A couple of years ago, he set up his first repeater station in Haines Junction.

Hopkins runs his stations through a program he created, called Open Broadcaster. And he's had many people inquire about starting their own radio programs.

"We have a virtual radio station. Our station runs in the cloud … so we don't have a brick and mortar storefront for the radio station," said Hopkins.

"Everyone has a recording studio — it fits in the palm of your hands [and] it's called a smartphone."

​Hopkins said creating three new radio stations in Atlin, Carcross and Inuvik could increase public safety, as emergency alerts could be played on the radio.

It would also allow residents to be creative and come up with different types of radio shows that could be run from their communities.

"You don't have to have expensive internet," said Hopkins. "You just have to turn the volume on and enjoy some … programming."

Hopkins hopes to start up the stations by December.