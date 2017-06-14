The first Syrian refugees to come to the Yukon are relocating to Ontario.

Ten members of the 11 member Aarafat family are moving to Windsor where many new Syrian-Canadians have settled, said Raquel de Queiroz from Yukon Cares, the organization that raised funds to bring the family to the territory. They arrived in January, 2016.

A Syrian dinner, cooked by the Aarafat family led by mom Fatima, held in Whitehorse this spring quickly sold out. (Yukon Cares)

"This was a very hard decision for them because they feel so welcomed in this community," said de Queiroz.

"It's bittersweet for sure. We have developed a close friendship and we will miss them. But at the same time, I'm happy for them." She said as an immigrant herself, she understands.

"I think that's the beauty of living in a country like Canada is that you have that freedom to go where you want to go, to pursue your dreams," said de Queiroz.

Reem Aarafat was chosen to be one of the flower presenters to Kate Middleton upon the royal couple's visit to Yukon in September, 2016. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

In an interview with CBC in March, 2016, members of the family said they appreciated the welcome and support they received from Yukoners. They were also happy to be living in a safe community.

Ismael, the second oldest son, works as a barber and will remain in the Yukon. He'll also be on hand to welcome relatives, a family of five, who will arrive within the next year, said de Queiroz.

Two other Syrian families sponsored by the Riverdale Baptist Church have moved to Whitehorse since the arrival of the Aarafats.



