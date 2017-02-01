A Swiss International Air Lines flight made an unexpected landing in Iqaluit Wednesday due to a technical problem.

The Boeing 777, carrying 216 passengers and 17 crew members, was en route to Los Angeles from Zurich.

The landing was uneventful with no injuries reported.

The airline says a malfunction message led to one of the engines shutting down mid-flight.

Update LX40: malfunction message led to automatic shut down of left engine - as it is programmed to. Safe landing in @IqluitAirport — @FlySWISS

Flights to and from the Iqaluit airport were delayed for a short time this afternoon due to the diversion.

That was because the plane had trouble turning around with just one engine.

The passengers' adventure will continue this evening. Iqaluit Mayor Madeleine Redfern tweeted that the passengers will disembark in shifts to eat and take a tour of the city before another plane arrives to take them to Los Angeles.