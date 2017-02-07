A Swiss International Airlines Boeing 777 that made an emergency landing in Iqaluit last week remains at the airport while crews replace an engine.
On Feb. 1 the Swiss plane traveling to Los Angeles from Zurich lost power on its left engine halfway through its trip. The aircraft landed safely in Iqaluit. There were 233 passengers and crew on board.
Another plane was sent to Iqaluit to pick up passengers and crew. On Saturday an Antonov 124 — one of the world's largest cargo planes — delivered an engine to replace the failed unit.
Crews from General Electric and the airline have been working on the 777 inside of an insulated and heated tent while temperatures in the last few days have ranged from -30 C to -25 C.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.