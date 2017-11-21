Members of Nunavut's fifth Legislative Assembly will be sworn in Tuesday morning in Iqaluit.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. ET in the chamber of the Legislative Assembly.

Later, in the afternoon, the first sitting of the fifth assembly will take place.

At 4 p.m. ET, the Premier Paul Quassa and the newly selected cabinet will be sworn in.

The Executive Council, which will form the cabinet, is David Akeeagok (Quttiktuq), Pat Angnakak (Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu), Jeannie Ehaloak (Cambridge Bay), David Joanasie (South Baffin), Lorne Kusugak (Rankin Inlet South), Joe Savikataaq (Arviat South), and Elisapee Sheutiapik (Iqaluit-Sinaa).

MLAs waiting to be sworn in at the Legislative Assembly in Iqaluit Nov. 21. (Jane Sponagle/CBC)

​​The cabinet for the fifth assembly will stay the same size as the previous government, with seven ministers plus the premier.