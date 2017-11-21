Members of Nunavut's fifth Legislative Assembly will be sworn in Tuesday morning in Iqaluit.
The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. ET in the chamber of the Legislative Assembly.
Later, in the afternoon, the first sitting of the fifth assembly will take place.
At 4 p.m. ET, the Premier Paul Quassa and the newly selected cabinet will be sworn in.
The Executive Council, which will form the cabinet, is David Akeeagok (Quttiktuq), Pat Angnakak (Iqaluit-Niaqunnguu), Jeannie Ehaloak (Cambridge Bay), David Joanasie (South Baffin), Lorne Kusugak (Rankin Inlet South), Joe Savikataaq (Arviat South), and Elisapee Sheutiapik (Iqaluit-Sinaa).
The cabinet for the fifth assembly will stay the same size as the previous government, with seven ministers plus the premier.
Although lots of things in Iqaluit are closed, it’s a full house in the chamber of Nunavut’s legislative assembly for the MLA swearing in. Staff finding extra chairs.—
@jsponagle
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.