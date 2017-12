RCMP are investigating a death in Pelly Crossing, Yukon.

Police say the victim is a 37-year-old Indigenous man. They are treating the death as suspicious.

RCMP say the man's death was reported to them Wednesday.

Police say the Yukon Coroner's service is helping with the investigation.

An autopsy has been ordered and is expected to take place in Vancouver on Monday.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages, and more details will be released later.