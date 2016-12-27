One person is in custody following a "suspicious death" in Deline late last week.

"Deline RCMP responded to a call for service in the late evening hours of Dec. 23rd," according to an RCMP news release sent out Tuesday.

"Upon arriving at the residence police located a deceased adult. Police located and arrested an adult person shortly thereafter and are conducting an ongoing investigation into the sudden death."

Neither the name nor the gender of the victim has been released. Likewise for the person arrested.

"No additional information will be released at this time. A future release with additional information is anticipated in the days to come," the police statement notes.

Police are not seeking other suspects in relation to the death.