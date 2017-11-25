Paul Qulitalik Sr. says he "had a rough week," but he's grateful to be alive after spending four nights, lost in an Arctic blizzard.

Qulitalik Sr., who's in his 20s, set out from Igloolik for his home community of Hall Beach, Nunavut, on a snowmobile, with his 13-year-old cousin Mark Qulitalik.

The two left shortly after 10 p.m. on Nov. 19, and were reported missing after they didn't arrive on what should be a two-hour trip on a regular day.

Blizzard conditions were developing over the weekend, and carried on well into the week, with strong winds and limited visibility near the communities which are approximately 70 kilometres apart. Late Sunday evening it was as cold as minus 23 C with the windchill, according to Environment Canada data.

Shortly after setting out Sunday evening, the storm made it difficult to follow the trail and the two got lost, Mark said.

"[We] didn't eat or drink for four and half days," he said over a conversation on Facebook messenger.

The two settled in until Monday morning, when they again tried to find their way to Hall Beach. But they soon ran out of gas and decided to make a shelter.

Qulitalik's snowmobile shortly after search and rescue teams found the two on Thursday night. (Submitted by Juuta Sarpinak)

"Had to make shelter beside [the] skidoo," Mark said. He added they didn't have a qamutik, a tow-behind sled for carrying supplies, on the trip. They were travelling with the clothes on their back.

He said they dug out a snow shelter by kicking with their feet and stayed there for three days. They attempted to walk to Hall Beach at one point, but had to turn back to the shelter because of the blizzard, he said.

He said he heard an aircraft on the way back to the snowmobile, but they weren't spotted. Mark said he heard planes again later on, which he tried to signal with a flashlight, but wasn't successful.

'Thank God we survived'

Late into Thursday night, Qulitalik Sr. and Mark were found just a few kilometres west of Hall Beach, walking toward the community.

Qulitalik says the two didn't eat or drink for four days. (Submitted by Paul Qulitalik Sr.)

"As they were walking, spotters were travelling and they saw a light ... and they went to investigate," said Igloolik Mayor Celestino Uyarak.

The light was from Mark's flashlight.

Qulitalik Sr. was treated for frostbite on his thumb at a local health centre, meanwhile the younger Qulitalik, in good condition, was taken back to Igloolik to be with his family.

"Thank God we survived," Mark said, thanking the searchers and those who prayed for them.