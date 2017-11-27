The long dispute over land use planning, Indigenous treaty rights, and the fate of Yukon's pristine Peel watershed region will reach another milestone on Friday, when the Supreme Court of Canada (SCC) releases its decision on the case.

It follows a hearing before the court last March, involving the Yukon government and several First Nations and environmental groups.

Earlier court decisions in Yukon found the territorial government had violated its treaty obligations when it chose to ignore the Peel watershed planning commission's recommended plan for the region — which was based on years of consultation and review, as stipulated in land claim treaties — and instead introduced its own preferred plan, in 2012.

Representatives from three Yukon First Nations and two environmental groups gathered at the Supreme Court in Ottawa last March to watch the hearing. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

The Peel watershed is a 68,000 square kilometre swath of land in northern Yukon, representing about 14 per cent of the territory. The Vuntut Gwitchin, Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in, and Na-Cho Nyäk Dun First Nations all have traditional territory in the region.

This week's decision from Canada's top court will determine what happens when a government fails in its obligations under a modern First Nations treaty. It could set a precedent for land use planning processes across Canada.

Another question before the court was whether the entire Peel planning process should now be dialled back, and if so, how far.

The dispute has effectively put land use planning processes on hold throughout Yukon, pending a resolution on the Peel case.

On Monday, government minister John Streicker tweeted that he was looking forward to this week's decision from the highest court, and "getting land use planning back on track."

