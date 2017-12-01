Drivers in Yellowknife will be in for more congestion on one of the city's main roads next summer.

Earlier this year, from May to October, construction crews closed the outbound two lanes of Franklin Avenue from Forrest Drive to Norseman Drive. As a detour, the inbound two lanes were reduced to one lane, often causing congestion during peak hours.

The City of Yellowknife says more work will need to be done this coming summer, according to an email to CBC.

It says the two inbound lanes on Franklin Avenue will be replaced and a three metre multi-use pathway installed.

Work will also have to be done on the outbound lanes from Norseman Drive to the Old Airport Road intersection. Sanitary sewer mains under the road from Forrest Drive to Gitzel Street will also be replaced.

No word on how long the construction and road closures are expected to last.